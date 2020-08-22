STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Short Interest Up 24.6% in July

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.03 and a beta of 1.62.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 262,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 154,028 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $5,189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 482.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

