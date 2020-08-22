State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,311,952. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $173.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.94. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

