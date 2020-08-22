State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Equifax worth $27,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.08. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

