State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $24,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $68.51 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,312 shares of company stock worth $9,128,205. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

