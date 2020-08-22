State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $31,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $206.32 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,501. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

