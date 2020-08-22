State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,842 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Teleflex worth $23,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after purchasing an additional 357,882 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Teleflex by 356.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Teleflex by 100.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.40.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $371.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.83. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $405.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,368.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

