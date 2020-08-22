State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,280 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Coupa Software worth $24,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $470,147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 638.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,527 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $14,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at $70,102,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $267,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,748 shares of company stock worth $52,618,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $301.01 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $319.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day moving average is $210.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.