State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,800 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Fortinet worth $29,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,517 shares of company stock worth $6,556,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.35. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.12.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.