State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 8,535 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Incyte worth $26,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 24.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 52.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $265,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Incyte by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Incyte by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $66,221.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,304,461.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

