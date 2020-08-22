State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.50 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Northern Trust worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,681 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 681,158 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,658,000 after purchasing an additional 653,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,730,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of NTRS opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

