State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.43 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,202 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Republic Services worth $25,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 51,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,900 shares of company stock worth $9,363,843. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

