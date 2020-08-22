State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $29,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 19.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,664,000 after purchasing an additional 324,133 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 528.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,491,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

