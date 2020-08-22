State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,579 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $24,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $188,169,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after buying an additional 1,781,892 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 956.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,172,172 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after buying an additional 1,061,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $26,404,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

