State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 6,541 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Essex Property Trust worth $23,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESS opened at $213.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

