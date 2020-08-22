State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Kellogg worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kellogg by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Kellogg by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 87,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,881,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

