State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,620 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $32,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

Shares of MCHP opened at $107.93 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,579 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.