State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,769 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,769 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Corning worth $28,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 202.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 324.73 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

