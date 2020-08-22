State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 31,670 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Welltower worth $29,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL opened at $56.13 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

