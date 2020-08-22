State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,615 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $28,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $159.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

