State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,138 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $110.64 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $543,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,004 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

