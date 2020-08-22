Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 262.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

WHR stock opened at $180.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $185.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.