Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 23,049 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in BP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in BP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. BP’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.