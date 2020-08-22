Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,026 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

