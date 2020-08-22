Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.66. Stingray Group shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 55,842 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Stingray Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $304.06 million and a PE ratio of 35.16.

Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.A)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

