SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 21.0% in July

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 817,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.78 on Friday. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $310.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.70 million. Analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,344,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in SunOpta by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,639,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SunOpta by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 417,301 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SunOpta by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,024,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 299,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

