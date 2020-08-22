SVB Leerink Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $113.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

