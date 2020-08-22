Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.36. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

