TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.62. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.94.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $4,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,119 shares of company stock worth $21,311,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

