Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,500 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 446,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.35 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.87.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $0.71 on Friday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

