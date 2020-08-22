Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tapestry by 57.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,039 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,392 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Tapestry by 12.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 288,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

