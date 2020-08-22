Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Short Interest Update

Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.0 days.

OTCMKTS TRVCF opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52. Tervita has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRVCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

