ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives €8.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.15 ($9.59).

Several analysts have commented on TKA shares. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of TKA stock opened at €6.12 ($7.20) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.80.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

