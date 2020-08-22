ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $7.18. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 101 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ThyssenKrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

About ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

