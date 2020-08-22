Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Toro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company operates through Evaluation and Exploration segments. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.