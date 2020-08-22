Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 481,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 372.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSBF opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $36.05.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

