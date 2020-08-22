Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,253.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

TOSCF stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. Tosoh has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $16.00.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

