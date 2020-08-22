Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $39,632.50 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $461.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $510.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

