Traders Buy Large Volume of Sabre Call Options (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 37,185 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 280% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,785 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

SABR stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

