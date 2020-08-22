Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TNLIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trainline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of TNLIF opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

