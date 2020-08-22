Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in July

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 823.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRZBF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from $13.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Transat A.T. from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

