TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Get TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS alerts:

About TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.