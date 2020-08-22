TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $54.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THS. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $59.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $52,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

