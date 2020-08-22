Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.01 Million Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,643 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,668,000 after purchasing an additional 495,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 272.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 412,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,313,000 after buying an additional 302,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.48. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $238.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.84 and a 200-day moving average of $195.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,532 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.33.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

