Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 136,067 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Frontline worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $1,277,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 397.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 236,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Frontline by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 218,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRO has been the subject of several research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

FRO stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Frontline Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

