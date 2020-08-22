Trexquant Investment LP Has $996,000 Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of OSI Systems worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,431,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 23.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after buying an additional 141,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after buying an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 19.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 557,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after buying an additional 90,482 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.