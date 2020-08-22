Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.10 Million in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $1,327,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 46.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 41,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 118.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $6,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $77.23 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

