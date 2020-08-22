Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 68,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 44,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $696,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 33,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $533,364.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,522.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,756 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 3.07. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. Analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

