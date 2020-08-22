Trexquant Investment LP Sells 13,897 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Docusign by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 212,415 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $210.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.71. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $229.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,215,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,901,675 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

