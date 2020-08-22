Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $113,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total transaction of $105,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,903.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $5,988,900. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $209.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

