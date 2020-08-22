Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,081,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 895,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $16,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $348.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

